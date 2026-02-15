Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $516.2520 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 134.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 624,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 358,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,661,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.