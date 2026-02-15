Multi Ways Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 23rd (NYSE:MWG)

Shares of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE:MWG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, February 22nd.
Multi Ways Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MWG opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Multi Ways has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
Multi Ways Company Profile
