WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $313.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $302.00 to $313.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp set a $340.00 target price on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $307.31 on Thursday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 186,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

