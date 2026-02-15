Citigroup Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $78.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $91,158.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,841.21. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,753 shares of company stock worth $1,148,029 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Key Zillow Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer‑term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near‑term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer‑term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near‑term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near‑term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12‑month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price‑target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near‑term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
