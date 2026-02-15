Citigroup Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $78.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $91,158.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,841.21. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,753 shares of company stock worth $1,148,029 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Featured Articles

