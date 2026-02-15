SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,087 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 9,613 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LQIG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.09 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (LQIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of 400 highly liquid, investment grade, corporate USD-denominated bonds. The index selects constituents using a proprietary methodology that favors bonds with greater liquidity, and weights individual bonds by market value. LQIG was launched on May 11, 2022 and is managed by State Street.
