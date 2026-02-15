Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $400.75 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 target price on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 577.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,808,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,386,000 after buying an additional 5,804,298 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,706 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,855 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 565.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,310 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

