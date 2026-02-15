Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £234.20 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,342 per share, with a total value of £234.20.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Liam Condon bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,321 per share, for a total transaction of £232.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Liam Condon purchased 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,013 per share, with a total value of £281.82.

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,295.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,248.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,076.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,131 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,434.

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

