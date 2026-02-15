Yimutian Inc. – Sponsored ADR’s (NASDAQ:YMT) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Yimutian’s (NASDAQ:YMT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 16th. Yimutian had issued 5,010,000 shares in its public offering on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $20,541,000 based on an initial share price of $4.10. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Yimutian in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Yimutian stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57. Yimutian has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Yimutian (NASDAQ:YMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yimutian stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yimutian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Our mission is to make every acre of farmland more valuable via technology and industry know-how. We are the largest agricultural B2B platform in mainland China in terms of monthly active merchants in 2024, according to the F&S Report. We believe technology plays a critical role in agriculture, contributing to increased productivity of the industry. Over a decade, we have been dedicated to digitalizing China’s agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

