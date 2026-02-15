Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Investor update results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $446.1320 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Investor update earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
HALO opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $82.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,947,690.28. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,398 shares of company stock worth $3,650,592. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.
The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.
