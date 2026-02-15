Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Investor update results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $446.1320 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Investor update earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,947,690.28. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,398 shares of company stock worth $3,650,592. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

