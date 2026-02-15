FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $3.2017 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $50.01 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.
Key Stories Impacting FirstEnergy
- Positive Sentiment: Mon Power and Potomac Edison (subsidiaries of FirstEnergy) selected a 35‑acre site in Maidsville, WV for a new natural‑gas power plant to be sited next to Fort Martin — part of the company’s approved Integrated Resource Plan to add gas and solar capacity to support reliability and affordability. Mon Power and Potomac Edison Select Maidsville, West Virginia, Site for New Natural Gas Power Plant
- Positive Sentiment: FirstEnergy raised its quarterly dividend ~4.5% (new quarterly payment $0.465; yield ~3.8%), signaling cash‑flow support for shareholders and making the stock more attractive to income investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Jersey Central Power & Light (a FirstEnergy utility) reported fewer outages as its $95M New Jersey Reliability Improvement Project reached the midpoint, which supports service reliability and reduces regulatory/credit risk. JCP&L Customers Experiencing Fewer Outages as $95 Million Reliability Project Reaches Midpoint
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/coverage: brokerages have given FE a consensus “Moderate Buy,” and investment write‑ups highlighted FirstEnergy as a sales‑growth pick alongside other names — both items can support demand from institutional and retail buyers. FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages 3 Sales Growth Stocks to Buy Despite AI-Linked Market Turbulence
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance pieces note FE has been competitive with utilities peers this year and is being compared to AEP on valuation — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Is FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year? FE vs. AEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance update: a routine board departure was announced (director Melvin Williams notified the company he was leaving), described as a routine board change — monitor for any follow‑up governance developments but not an immediate negative. FirstEnergy announces routine board change as director departs
Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 114,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,332,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.
FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.