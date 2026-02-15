FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $3.2017 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $50.01 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 114,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,332,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

