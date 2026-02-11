Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as €45.81 and last traded at €45.81, with a volume of 21811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.16.

The company reported €0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.78 by €0.07. Ahold had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ahold Trading Up 11.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.57.

About Ahold

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

