Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 96,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE VTR opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $84.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Key Stories Impacting Ventas

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.