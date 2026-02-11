First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $50.0680, with a volume of 13878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.
