Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,267 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 179,473 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of LVLU traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,507. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 251.91% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge makes up about 0.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned 3.69% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, Inc is a publicly traded e-commerce apparel retailer that specializes in women’s fashion. Headquartered in Chico, California, the company operates under the “Lulus” brand, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the trends and needs of a diverse female audience. Since completing its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LVLU, Lulu’s has focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer business model and enhancing its online platform to drive global reach.

The company’s core product portfolio includes dresses, tops, denim, swimwear, jumpsuits and outerwear, complemented by a range of shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Featured Articles

