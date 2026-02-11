Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 14746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Robex Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of -0.59.

About Robex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali. Robex Resources Inc was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.