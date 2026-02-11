Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.29 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($2.29), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $159.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Here are the key takeaways from Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s conference call:

The loan portfolio is now 99% performing ; management resolved roughly $575 million of impaired loans in Q4, reduced impaired balances to under $90 million, and distributable earnings prior to charge-offs covered the quarterly dividend for the second consecutive quarter.

; management resolved roughly $575 million of impaired loans in Q4, reduced impaired balances to under $90 million, and distributable earnings prior to charge-offs covered the quarterly dividend for the second consecutive quarter. BXMT strengthened its funding profile by executing over $5 billion of corporate and securitized debt transactions (including $2.8 billion of term loan repricings), which lowered weighted-average borrowing spreads by ~90 bps, issued a $1 billion CLO, finished the year with $1 billion of liquidity and no maturities until 2027, and repurchased about $140 million of stock since July 2024.

Management is diversifying the portfolio into multifamily, industrial, net lease, and discounted bank-loan portfolios ; the portfolio is roughly 50% multifamily/industrial, net lease and acquired bank loans now represent ~5% of the portfolio, and repayments from discounted bank-loan purchases have already contributed to returns.

; the portfolio is roughly 50% multifamily/industrial, net lease and acquired bank loans now represent ~5% of the portfolio, and repayments from discounted bank-loan purchases have already contributed to returns. Results included significant reserve activity—GAAP net income was $0.24 per share but distributable earnings were -$2.07 per share after $434 million of reserve charge-offs (CECL reserves fell ~60% QoQ)—and BXMT still holds $1.3 billion of owned real estate (carried at ~50% discounts) and hotels/REO that could weigh on near-term returns until dispositions occur.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.4%

BXMT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 303.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $60,240.44. Following the transaction, the president owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,049 shares of company stock valued at $98,716 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

