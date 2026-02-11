CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

CyberAgent Trading Up 17.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts expect that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo‐based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance‐based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

