Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), reports. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Toray Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.707-0.707 EPS.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

TRYIY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.