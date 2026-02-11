Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.2960, with a volume of 7025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GEM was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

