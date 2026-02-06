TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.700 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TTM Technologies’ conference call:

TTM delivered a strong Q4 and FY2025 with $774.3M in Q4 sales (+19% YoY), FY sales of $2.9B , a fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3% , and a record quarterly non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 .

in Q4 sales (+19% YoY), FY sales of , a fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of , and a record quarterly non-GAAP EPS of . Demand is concentrated in AI and defense—management says ~ 80% of net sales relate to those megatrends, with data center sales +57% YoY in Q4 and aerospace & defense at 41% of Q4 sales supported by large program bookings and a $1.6B program backlog.

relate to those megatrends, with data center sales +57% YoY in Q4 and aerospace & defense at 41% of Q4 sales supported by large program bookings and a program backlog. Management expects continued growth and investment, targeting 15%–20% annual revenue growth and to double earnings by 2027, with 2026 CapEx guided to ~$240–260M plus an incremental ~$200–300M over 2–3 years for additional China data-center capacity; the Eau Claire U.S. site could add capacity but is ~18–24 months from first revenue and is not included in current capacity plans.

and to double earnings by 2027, with 2026 CapEx guided to ~$240–260M plus an incremental ~$200–300M over 2–3 years for additional China data-center capacity; the Eau Claire U.S. site could add capacity but is ~18–24 months from first revenue and is not included in current capacity plans. Near-term execution risks remain—Penang dragged gross profit by ~180 bps in Q4 (management expects improvement but not fully resolved), the 90‑day backlog is higher but cancellable, and Q1 margins will be pressured by Chinese New Year labor and seasonal costs.

TTMI stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In other news, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $1,614,816.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 783,406 shares in the company, valued at $75,300,984.72. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,194 shares of company stock worth $3,828,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $415,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

