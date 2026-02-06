Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and traded as low as $39.57. Commerzbank shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 47,838 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Commerzbank by 18.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerzbank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Featured Stories

