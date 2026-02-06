Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Bunge Global’s conference call:

The company completed the Viterra acquisition and is already realizing integration benefits, forecasting about $190 million of synergies in 2026 and a roughly $220 million run-rate by year-end.

Management set full‑year 2026 guidance of Adjusted EPS $7.50–$8.00 using current forward curves but emphasized significant uncertainty from U.S. biofuel (RVO) policy and limited forward visibility.

Financial position and capital allocation remain strong — roughly $1.25 billion of discretionary cash flow, ~$551 million of buybacks completed, $459 million of dividends paid, and adjusted net leverage of about 1.9x.

Near‑term earnings are back‑loaded (management expects a ~30/70 first/second half split and a light Q1) and remain exposed to timing of RVO outcomes, heavy U.S. vegetable oil stocks, and a spotty transactional market that could pressure near‑term margins.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,319. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Bunge Global by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

