Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 249.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Ventas Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE VTR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.Ventas’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Ventas Company Profile



Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

