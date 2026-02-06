KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.
KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,419,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade highlights durable fee revenue and balance-sheet strength — Seeking Alpha upgraded KKR to “Strong Buy,” citing 17% AUM growth to ~$744B, ~85% recurring earnings, $4B net cash and $10B of unrealized performance income, arguing these support M&A, dividends and upside. KKR: Private Credit Fears Create Significant Opportunity (Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic energy-transition partnership with HMC (A$600m) expands KKR’s renewables/transition platform in Australia and signals deployment momentum in climate‑related private markets. KKR Forms A$600m Energy Transition Strategic Partnership with HMC
- Positive Sentiment: Large data‑center and infrastructure deal activity (including a near-$11B Asia data‑center push and the full acquisition of STT GDC with Singtel) supports KKR’s growth in AI/scale infrastructure and recurring infrastructure fees. KKR makes AI play with nearly $11 billion Asia data-center deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share (ex-div Feb 17; pay Mar 3) — modest yield (~0.7%) but signals continued shareholder distributions.
- Neutral Sentiment: KKR is acquiring Arctos Partners for ~$1.4B to build a sports/secondaries platform — strategic diversification but transaction requires league approvals for some sports stakes. KKR to Acquire Arctos…
- Neutral Sentiment: Management downplayed AI disruption and maintained return forecasts on the Q4 call, suggesting no material change to long‑term targets despite software‑sector volatility. KKR Executives Downplay Impact of AI Disruption
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($1.12 vs. $1.14) and Zacks flagged rising expenses that weighed on results, which can pressure short‑term sentiment despite revenue/AUM growth. KKR & Co. Shares Fall as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: A clawback at an Asia private‑equity fund reduced reported Q4 profit — a one‑off that hit earnings and may raise near‑term volatility/earnings quality questions. KKR’s 4Q profit hit by clawback at Asia private equity fund
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.
KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.
