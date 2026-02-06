KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of KKR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.61. 2,949,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,419,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,046 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

