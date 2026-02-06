NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from NETGEAR’s conference call:

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR says 2025 marked a turnaround — the company delivered its first annual revenue growth since 2020, a record non‑GAAP gross margin (41.2%) , full‑year non‑GAAP profitability and a $1.35 improvement in non‑GAAP EPS, and repurchased roughly $50M of shares.

, full‑year non‑GAAP profitability and a $1.35 improvement in non‑GAAP EPS, and repurchased roughly of shares. The enterprise business drove momentum — enterprise revenue grew ~18.8% in 2025, ProAV managed switches saw double‑digit end‑user demand growth, enterprise gross margin hit 51.4% , and supply constraints are improving.

business drove momentum — enterprise revenue grew ~18.8% in 2025, ProAV managed switches saw double‑digit end‑user demand growth, enterprise gross margin hit , and supply constraints are improving. NETGEAR is pushing a software and services pivot — it acquired software teams (Bog, Axiom) and a ProAV OS license, launched ProAV services, and grew ARR ~18% to $40.4M with ~ 558k subscribers, plus new eSIM monetization opportunities.

with ~ subscribers, plus new eSIM monetization opportunities. Management warns an escalating DDR4 memory shortage could materially pressure consumer gross margins in the back half of 2026 despite mitigation efforts, and Q1 2026 guidance is cautious with revenue of $145M–$160M and non‑GAAP operating margin of -6% to -3%.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 165,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.15. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 64.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NETGEAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTGR

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.