Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Thermon Group stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 66,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,786. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

