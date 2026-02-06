APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

APA has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

APA Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,240. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

