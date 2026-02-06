Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $88.40 Price Target at HSBC

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $107.00 to $88.40 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 197,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.