Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.19.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and upbeat guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (≈70% YoY) and raised forward guidance, which triggered the initial rally as investors cheered accelerating U.S. commercial sales and large deal wins. Read More.

Blowout Q4 results and upbeat guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (≈70% YoY) and raised forward guidance, which triggered the initial rally as investors cheered accelerating U.S. commercial sales and large deal wins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — Firms including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and others tightened coverage and raised price targets, supporting near‑term buy momentum. Read More.

Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — Firms including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and others tightened coverage and raised price targets, supporting near‑term buy momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and enterprise traction — Palantir announced strategic partnerships (e.g., Cognizant) and management highlighted outsized U.S. commercial growth, reinforcing revenue durability. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and enterprise traction — Palantir announced strategic partnerships (e.g., Cognizant) and management highlighted outsized U.S. commercial growth, reinforcing revenue durability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts raising near‑term estimates — Northland Securities boosted quarterly and multi‑year EPS/earnings models and set an Outperform/$190 target; useful for modeling but not a consensus buy signal. Read More.

Analysts raising near‑term estimates — Northland Securities boosted quarterly and multi‑year EPS/earnings models and set an Outperform/$190 target; useful for modeling but not a consensus buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor director insider sale disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (small holding change) — worth noting for ownership trends but not a major red flag by itself. Read More.

Minor director insider sale disclosed — A director sold 400 shares (small holding change) — worth noting for ownership trends but not a major red flag by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO/insider selling headlines — Coverage flagged that CEO Alex Karp sold large amounts of stock over recent years (~$2.2B noted in reports), which rekindled concerns about insider liquidity and investor sentiment. Read More.

CEO/insider selling headlines — Coverage flagged that CEO Alex Karp sold large amounts of stock over recent years (~$2.2B noted in reports), which rekindled concerns about insider liquidity and investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and broader AI/tech pullback — After the big Q4 move, momentum investors rotated out of high‑beta AI winners into cheaper names, causing short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Profit‑taking and broader AI/tech pullback — After the big Q4 move, momentum investors rotated out of high‑beta AI winners into cheaper names, causing short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side trimming — A few firms trimmed targets or expressed caution (DA Davidson, others), which amplified the pullback despite the strong quarter. Read More.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

