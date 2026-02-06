Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,120. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $552,372.84.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $612,154.16.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $117,338.64.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $8,554.08.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,546. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and underlying growth: Phibro reported EPS $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and net sales $373.9M (up ~21% YoY), with management citing broad sales growth and margin improvement — the operational beat is the primary bullish driver. Phibro Q2 Results & Guidance

Q2 beat and underlying growth: Phibro reported EPS $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and net sales $373.9M (up ~21% YoY), with management citing broad sales growth and margin improvement — the operational beat is the primary bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY2026 EPS guidance: Management raised full‑year EPS to $2.93–$3.10 (above consensus ~2.75), which materially improved forward earnings visibility and appears to have amplified investor confidence. Guidance & Market Reaction

Upgraded FY2026 EPS guidance: Management raised full‑year EPS to $2.93–$3.10 (above consensus ~2.75), which materially improved forward earnings visibility and appears to have amplified investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Recent analyst coverage has included price-target increases and “overweight” views, and the company declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend (supports income investors and signals cash flow confidence).

Analyst support and dividend: Recent analyst coverage has included price-target increases and “overweight” views, and the company declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend (supports income investors and signals cash flow confidence). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: The earnings slide deck and full call transcript are posted (useful for segment-level diligence on organic growth, pricing, and cost leverage). Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Earnings materials available: The earnings slide deck and full call transcript are posted (useful for segment-level diligence on organic growth, pricing, and cost leverage). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sales (most recently 9,660 shares at ~$41.47 and 3,520 shares at ~$41.15), materially reducing his holding — repeated large insider sales can rattle some investors even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sales (most recently 9,660 shares at ~$41.47 and 3,520 shares at ~$41.15), materially reducing his holding — repeated large insider sales can rattle some investors even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian research: A recent note flagged a more cautious view on the quarter (Zacks), which could increase near-term volatility as investors assess whether margin gains and the guidance range are sustainable. Zacks Pessimistic Note

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Articles

