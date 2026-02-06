Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Silgan’s conference call:

Silgan completed the Weener acquisition integration and achieved run‑rate synergies, with Dispensing & Specialty Closures now >50% of Adjusted EBITDA and delivering record sales, adjusted EBIT/EBITDA while accelerating its new‑product pipeline and wins.

Silgan completed the integration and achieved run‑rate synergies, with Dispensing & Specialty Closures now >50% of Adjusted EBITDA and delivering record sales, adjusted EBIT/EBITDA while accelerating its new‑product pipeline and wins. For 2026 management targets Adjusted EPS of $3.70–$3.90, expects roughly $450 million of free cash flow and will spend about $310 million of CapEx to support dispensing and pet‑food growth, with midpoint guidance exceeding 2025 Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA.

For 2026 management targets Adjusted EPS of $3.70–$3.90, expects roughly of free cash flow and will spend about $310 million of CapEx to support dispensing and pet‑food growth, with midpoint guidance exceeding 2025 Adjusted EBIT/EBITDA. Interest costs will increase materially (estimated ~$205 million for 2026 and roughly $45 million in Q1) due to the April maturity of the 1.4% senior secured notes, which pressured Q4 adjusted EPS and will weigh on net income and cash flow in 2026.

Interest costs will increase materially (estimated ~$205 million for 2026 and roughly $45 million in Q1) due to the April maturity of the 1.4% senior secured notes, which pressured Q4 adjusted EPS and will weigh on net income and cash flow in 2026. Metal Containers showed volume growth (+4% quarterly, pet food +7%) and margin improvement driven by cost‑reduction programs and volume leverage, and management expects low single‑digit volume and adjusted EBIT growth in 2026, led by pet food.

Metal Containers showed volume growth (+4% quarterly, pet food +7%) and margin improvement driven by cost‑reduction programs and volume leverage, and management expects low single‑digit volume and adjusted EBIT growth in 2026, led by pet food. Although Dispensing & Specialty Closures destocking is reported complete, Custom Containers still carries some destocking and inventory timing effects (plus prior‑quarter pre‑buys), contributing to a Q1 adjusted EPS guide of $0.70–$0.80 versus $0.82 a year ago.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 212,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Silgan has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

