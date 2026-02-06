News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 73.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect News to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. News has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that News will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in News by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in News by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

