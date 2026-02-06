i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $21.87. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $20.9890, with a volume of 16,280 shares.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity at i3 Verticals

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,184.86. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $274,710.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,639 shares of company stock worth $562,425. Insiders own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $653.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

