Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 148,310 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 803,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 235,448 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,019,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 146,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 428,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 price target on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.64. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.84 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

