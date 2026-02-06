Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.44. 1,359,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,999,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $569,800,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $28,682,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 2,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 203,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,842 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $15,606,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $14,477,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.