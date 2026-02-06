Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Monolithic Power Systems’ conference call:

MPS reported strong results with full‑year revenue of $2.8 billion (+26.4% y/y) and a record Q4 of $751.2 million , and raised its quarterly dividend 28% to $2.00 per share.

MPS reported strong results with full‑year revenue of (+26.4% y/y) and a record Q4 of , and raised its quarterly dividend 28% to per share. Management expressed materially higher confidence in the enterprise data/AI outlook—noting book‑to‑bill >1, backlog extending into Q2–Q3 2026, and an updated growth posture (management referenced a floor of ~50% growth for the enterprise data opportunity).

Management expressed materially higher confidence in the enterprise data/AI outlook—noting book‑to‑bill >1, backlog extending into Q2–Q3 2026, and an updated growth posture (management referenced a floor of ~50% growth for the enterprise data opportunity). MPS has expanded supply capacity and resilience, announcing it secured more than $4 billion of geographically balanced capacity and added supply‑chain partners to support expected demand.

MPS has expanded supply capacity and resilience, announcing it secured more than and added supply‑chain partners to support expected demand. Product momentum continues: record module revenue, sampling of an 800‑volt power solution , new automotive offerings (48‑volt eFuse and kilowatt zonal controller), optical module traction, and higher current‑density packaging now sampling for production.

Product momentum continues: record module revenue, sampling of an , new automotive offerings (48‑volt eFuse and kilowatt zonal controller), optical module traction, and higher current‑density packaging now sampling for production. CFO Bernie Blegen will retire after 15 years and transition responsibilities to long‑time controller Rob Dean as Interim CFO; management emphasized continuity but the change is a leadership risk to monitor.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $51.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,600. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $998.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat modestly — EPS $4.79 vs. consensus $4.74 and revenue $751.2M, with strong margins and year‑over‑year revenue growth; the release and call reinforced the company’s execution. Press release: Q4 results

Q4 results beat modestly — EPS $4.79 vs. consensus $4.74 and revenue $751.2M, with strong margins and year‑over‑year revenue growth; the release and call reinforced the company’s execution. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q1 revenue guidance to $770M–$790M (above street consensus ~ $739M), giving the market forward visibility and supporting upside to near‑term estimates. Guidance commentary

Management raised Q1 revenue guidance to $770M–$790M (above street consensus ~ $739M), giving the market forward visibility and supporting upside to near‑term estimates. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a meaningful quarterly dividend increase to $2.00 (≈28% bump), signaling confidence in cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Dividend announcement

Board approved a meaningful quarterly dividend increase to $2.00 (≈28% bump), signaling confidence in cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its price target to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing analyst optimism and providing an upward anchor for investor expectations. Needham price target raise

Needham lifted its price target to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing analyst optimism and providing an upward anchor for investor expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a CFO transition (Bernie Blegen to retire after the 2025 Form 10‑K) but he will remain through transition — governance change that bears watching but not an immediate operational concern. CFO transition

Company announced a CFO transition (Bernie Blegen to retire after the 2025 Form 10‑K) but he will remain through transition — governance change that bears watching but not an immediate operational concern. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and transcripts (SeekingAlpha, Zacks) are circulating — useful for detail and modeling but contain no single surprise beyond the company release. Earnings coverage (Zacks)

Market commentary and transcripts (SeekingAlpha, Zacks) are circulating — useful for detail and modeling but contain no single surprise beyond the company release. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its target to $1,000 but kept a Neutral rating — that target sits below the current price and can be interpreted as a near‑term bearish data point for sentiment. Rosenblatt note (Benzinga)

Rosenblatt raised its target to $1,000 but kept a Neutral rating — that target sits below the current price and can be interpreted as a near‑term bearish data point for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares (~$3.4M) in early February; repeated insider sales can prompt short‑term selling pressure or investor questions about timing of disposals. SEC filing: insider sale

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,195.83.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total value of $3,389,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810,610.08. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,661,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

