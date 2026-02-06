Willis Investment Counsel Takes Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 141.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hubbell by 278.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $500.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.14. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $513.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

