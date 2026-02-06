Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Crown’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Crown updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 304,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown News Summary

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Crown by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

View Our Latest Report on CCK

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.