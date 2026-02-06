Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Crown’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Crown updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.
Crown Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 304,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29.
In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Crown reported Q4 revenue and EPS above Street expectations and said 2025 EBITDA hit a record level — a core reason for the early rally as investors reward stronger operating performance. Why Crown Holdings (CCK) Is Up 9.5% After Record 2025 EBITDA and Mixed Net Income Performance
- Positive Sentiment: Beverage can demand remains a growth driver for Crown’s core beverage packaging segment; management highlighted that demand is supporting revenue and EBITDA expansion even as new-line startup costs weigh on near-term margins. CCK Q4 Deep Dive: Beverage Can Demand Fuels Growth as Startup Costs Weigh on Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an outperform view, adding bullish analyst momentum to the tape. Benzinga coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and company press release are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management detail on capex, startup timing and margin phasing. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context: relative strength metrics have improved, indicating institutional interest, but average daily volume is below long-term norms — may limit momentum. RSI/Relative Strength Note
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded CCK from overweight to neutral despite lifting its price target — the change signals reduced near-term conviction from a large shop and likely pressured the stock. Benzinga / Finviz notice
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 7.90–8.30) and Q1 guidance (EPS 1.70–1.80) came in slightly below consensus, which tempered enthusiasm despite the beat — investors are focused on margin pressure from startup costs and higher capex. Company Guidance / Press Materials
- Negative Sentiment: Reported net income dynamics and higher capital spending raised questions: operating cash improved but GAAP net income metrics and significant insider sell activity noted in some reports add downside signaling. Quiver Quantitative summary
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.
Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.
