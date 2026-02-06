PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stock Position Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.85. 682,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,665. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations and management reiterated FY2026 guidance — revenue and adjusted EPS topped estimates and Pepsi highlighted margin gains from cost savings. PEP Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations and management reiterated FY2026 guidance — revenue and adjusted EPS topped estimates and Pepsi highlighted margin gains from cost savings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets (Morgan Stanley $180, UBS to $190, JPMorgan to $176, HSBC, Barclays, TD Cowen, etc.), reflecting greater analyst confidence after the quarter and strategic updates. Analyst Target Moves

Multiple brokerages raised price targets (Morgan Stanley $180, UBS to $190, JPMorgan to $176, HSBC, Barclays, TD Cowen, etc.), reflecting greater analyst confidence after the quarter and strategic updates. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a large share repurchase program (~$10B announced) and boosted the quarterly dividend by 5%, supporting buyback/dividend-driven total‑return thesis. Buyback Report Dividend Press Release

Board authorized a large share repurchase program (~$10B announced) and boosted the quarterly dividend by 5%, supporting buyback/dividend-driven total‑return thesis. Positive Sentiment: Productivity/automation efforts are cited as a catalyst for EPS expansion — management says savings are offsetting inflation and helping margins. Productivity Strategy

Productivity/automation efforts are cited as a catalyst for EPS expansion — management says savings are offsetting inflation and helping margins. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo will cut prices on some snack SKUs (up to ~15%) to drive volumes and respond to consumer backlash — could boost short‑term sales but may compress margins until volume lifts. Price Cuts Coverage

PepsiCo will cut prices on some snack SKUs (up to ~15%) to drive volumes and respond to consumer backlash — could boost short‑term sales but may compress margins until volume lifts. Neutral Sentiment: Retail conditions (e.g., cheaper avocados and lower chip prices for Super Bowl) and Pepsi’s price investments may support near‑term demand but leave execution dependent on timing/scale. Super Bowl / Price Context

Retail conditions (e.g., cheaper avocados and lower chip prices for Super Bowl) and Pepsi’s price investments may support near‑term demand but leave execution dependent on timing/scale. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term demand risk from widespread use of GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs — management is adapting with “functional” and health‑oriented product strategies, but the trend is an ongoing uncertainty for snack/beverage consumption. GLP‑1 Adaptation

Longer‑term demand risk from widespread use of GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs — management is adapting with “functional” and health‑oriented product strategies, but the trend is an ongoing uncertainty for snack/beverage consumption. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis argues the rally has been driven by multiple expansion not fundamentals, and that price cuts swap margin certainty for hoped‑for volume — raising execution risk if volumes don’t follow. Bear Case

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

