Azbil (YMATF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1379 per share and revenue of $497.8460 million for the quarter.

Azbil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMATF remained flat at $8.91 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Azbil has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $9.15.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake, is a Japan-based automation specialist that develops and supplies control solutions for buildings, industrial processes and life science applications. The company’s offerings include building management systems, HVAC controls, safety and security sensors, and analytical instruments designed to optimize energy efficiency and operational performance. By integrating advanced IoT technologies and digital platforms, Azbil aims to enhance environmental comfort, reduce resource consumption and support data-driven decision-making across a range of facilities.

In its industrial automation segment, Azbil provides flow and pressure control valves, actuators, sensors and process controllers for sectors such as chemicals, power generation and semiconductors.

