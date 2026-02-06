Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

About Air T

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

