Beach Energy Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.
Beach Energy Company Profile
