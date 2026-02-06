Beach Energy Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

