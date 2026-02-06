Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and traded as low as $66.02. Lonza Group shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 50,903 shares traded.

Lonza Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.