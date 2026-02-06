Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Here are the key takeaways from Universal Technical Institute’s conference call:

Universal reported a strong start to FY2026 with Q1 revenue up ~10% to $220.8M , baseline adjusted EBITDA of $34.7M , average full-time active students up 7.2%, and management reiterated FY26 guidance of $905–915M revenue and baseline EBITDA of ~ $156M .

, baseline adjusted EBITDA of , average full-time active students up 7.2%, and management reiterated FY26 guidance of revenue and baseline EBITDA of ~ . New campuses and program expansion are showing early traction — UTI Austin (over 1,000 students, ~70% above model) and Miramar (over 600 ) are outperforming, Fort Myers (Heartland) cohorts sold out with rapid Title IV approval, and San Antonio/Atlanta pipelines are strong ahead of openings.

students, ~70% above model) and Miramar (over ) are outperforming, Fort Myers (Heartland) cohorts sold out with rapid Title IV approval, and San Antonio/Atlanta pipelines are strong ahead of openings. The company is deploying significant growth investments that will compress near-term profitability — management expects ~ $40M in growth OpEx this year and ~ $100M total CapEx (about 75% growth CapEx), driving EBITDA and net income contraction especially in Q2 before recovery in H2.

in growth OpEx this year and ~ total CapEx (about 75% growth CapEx), driving EBITDA and net income contraction especially in Q2 before recovery in H2. Liquidity and cash flow are intact with $233.2M available liquidity and management reiterating FY26 adjusted free cash flow of $20–25M , while targeting >$1.2B revenue and ~ $220M adjusted EBITDA by FY2029.

available liquidity and management reiterating FY26 adjusted free cash flow of , while targeting >$1.2B revenue and ~ adjusted EBITDA by FY2029. Regulatory dynamics are improving (rapid Title IV approval cited) and the Heartland partnership is attracting interest from other employers/DSOs, which may accelerate program and partnership opportunities and support expansion plans.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:UTI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 467,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $11,395,288.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,424,374 shares in the company, valued at $83,554,725.60. The trade was a 15.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

