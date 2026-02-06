Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.61 and traded as low as GBX 450.80. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 456.80, with a volume of 791,596 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 719 to GBX 724 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 459 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Molten Ventures has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.67.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 EPS for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative net margin of 369.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 226,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458, for a total transaction of £1,036,843.30. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

