Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Bought by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. 190,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

