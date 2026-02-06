Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.50. Teijin shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Teijin Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Get Teijin alerts:

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.