Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 30,697 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

CTRA stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.