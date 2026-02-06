BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2,478.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

LCTU stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions. LCTU was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

