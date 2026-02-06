Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ATMU opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $62.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.